How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

“Dexter” was one of the strangest serial-killer shows ever seen on television. Its departure left many wondering what could take its place as a wholly unique narrative that captures broad, premium attention. Few have succeeded, and now, it is coming back. That’s right; Showtime is bringing back Dexter with the new series “Dexter: New Blood”. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Series Premiere

When: Sunday, November 7 at 9 pm ET/PT

TV: Showtime

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

About ‘Dexter: New Blood’

“Dexter,” back when it first aired, was largely unique. The show followed Dexter Morgan, a forensic analyst who focuses on blood spatters. In his off-hours, though, he was a serial killer. Serial killers tend to work to a theme, and Dexter’s theme was the pursuit of other serial killers. Dexter worked according to a code taught to him by his adoptive father that forbade him from killing unless he could absolutely prove the person about to be killed was guilty. Dexter’s work in crime scenes certainly gave him a leg up.

With the end of the last season of “Dexter,” and Dexter himself thought missing after Hurricane Laura hit, “Dexter: New Blood” picks up where the series left off. Now living under an assumed name in upstate New York, Dexter is trying hard to live under the terms of his new life and name. Yet the allure of his old life is still calling to him, and with new serial killers cropping up even in upstate New York, it’s time for Dexter to strike out once more and kill the killers.

How to Stream ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Dexter: New Blood” live on Showtime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options