How to Watch ‘Diary of a Future President’ Season 2 Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s been almost twenty months since the series premiere of Diary of a Future President, but the show is finally back for its second term. Last season we go to walk down the memory lane of Elena (Tess Romero), a 12-year-old Cuban-American making her first foray into the adolescent whirlpool that is middle school. On Wednesday, August 18, season 2 continues down the rocky road of the future president’s diary as she enters the seventh grade. Watch all 10 episodes with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Diary of a Future President’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Wednesday, August 18, 3:01 am ET

Where: Disney+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

About Diary of a Future President

There’s a lifetime of difference between President Cañero-Reed and the 13 year old girl she was back in grade school, and Elena has her work cut out for her on both ends of the timeline. The coming-of-age series is based loosely on the life of Ilana Peña, the show’s creator and Executive Producer. This season viewers will also get a better look at young Miamian’s home life, particularly her mother Gabi (Selenis Leyva) as her relationship Sam Faber (Michael Weaver) deepens. There will also be focus on Elena’s older brother Bobby (Charlie Bushnell) as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

Gina Rodriguez returns as the grown-up Elena, who appears as a mental projection alongside her thirteen-year-old self throughout the season. Her future self tries to guide her through middle school and towards the White House, but time has a funny way of trivializing adolescent drama - something young Elena doesn’t appreciate! See the premiere of the new season Wednesday, Aug. 18 with a subscription to Disney+.

Can You Watch Diary of a Future President on Disney+ For Free?

