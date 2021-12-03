How to Watch ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The first animated “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” film hits Disney+ this week. The story of Greg Heffley, written by Jeff Kinney, is rebooted in the franchise’s fifth movie. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is a Disney+ original film and will be available to stream beginning Friday, December 3. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’

When: Friday, December 3

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

About ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’

Greg Heffley is full of good ideas and has many hopes and dreams for his future. However, he is tasked with the insurmountable hurdles of making it through the everyday ups and downs of middle school. The movie will give viewers a look into Greg’s diary pages and the life lessons he painfully struggles through.

The voices of Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, and Chris Diamantopoulos are featured in the new movie. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is directed by Swinton Scott and written and produced by Kinney.

Another movie documenting Greg’s story will be arriving on Disney+ next year. In a tweet from Disney, Kinney revealed that another animated film, based on the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” sequel, “Rodrick Rules,” will be coming to the streaming service, too.

Can You Watch ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ on Disney+ For Free?

On What Devices Can You Watch ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid?’

