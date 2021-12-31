 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ 2022 Live for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

If you’re ready for 2022, then get your glass of champagne ready and tune in for the 50th annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” The New Year’s celebration will air live on Friday, December 31, beginning at 8 PM ET on ABC. You can stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ 2022 Premiere

About ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

The most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration can’t be stopped, even with the newest COVID-19 outbreak. Seacrest, the shows 17-time host and executive producer, will bring out lots of familiar faces including co-host and Forbes ’30 Under 30′ alum, Liza Koshy.

As Ryan controls the East coast front during the Times Square countdown in New York City, Ciara, a veteran host and Grammy-winning star, will take on her fifth year ruling the Los Angeles party on the West coast. Meanwhile, famous actor Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans for his second time in a row. Another repeat guest will be Jessie James Decker, returning as the Powerball correspondent for the third year in a row.

New York performances will be led by Journey and Karol G. LL Cool J was originally going to perform before the clock strikes midnight, but he canceled due to testing positive for the coronavirus. Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only one to pull out as Chlöe also stepped down from the NYC lineup.

Ryan Seacrest told Variety how the crew will be safe amidst the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge. “I think it’s safe to say you can expect a celebration — you can expect the ball to drop and you can expect that 2022 will happen,” Seacrest said. “Other than that, we’re not quite sure, but we’re preparing for the best and we’re taking all of the precautions and protocols that we’re following to make sure that it’s safe and to make sure that we’re doing everything we can. But we’re still going to celebrate.”

L.A. performances will star award-winning DJ D-Nice, AJR, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, Walker Hayes— quite the incredible slate to bring on the new year.

Lastly, Porter and Yankee will be working double duty in New Orleans and San Juan, respectively, by hosting and performing.

How to Stream ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ 2022 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” 2022 on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

