How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ 2022 Live for Free Without Cable

About ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

The most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration can’t be stopped, even with the newest COVID-19 outbreak. Seacrest, the shows 17-time host and executive producer, will bring out lots of familiar faces including co-host and Forbes ’30 Under 30′ alum, Liza Koshy.

As Ryan controls the East coast front during the Times Square countdown in New York City, Ciara, a veteran host and Grammy-winning star, will take on her fifth year ruling the Los Angeles party on the West coast. Meanwhile, famous actor Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans for his second time in a row. Another repeat guest will be Jessie James Decker, returning as the Powerball correspondent for the third year in a row.

New York performances will be led by Journey and Karol G. LL Cool J was originally going to perform before the clock strikes midnight, but he canceled due to testing positive for the coronavirus. Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only one to pull out as Chlöe also stepped down from the NYC lineup.

Ryan Seacrest told Variety how the crew will be safe amidst the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge. “I think it’s safe to say you can expect a celebration — you can expect the ball to drop and you can expect that 2022 will happen,” Seacrest said. “Other than that, we’re not quite sure, but we’re preparing for the best and we’re taking all of the precautions and protocols that we’re following to make sure that it’s safe and to make sure that we’re doing everything we can. But we’re still going to celebrate.”

L.A. performances will star award-winning DJ D-Nice, AJR, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, Walker Hayes— quite the incredible slate to bring on the new year.

Lastly, Porter and Yankee will be working double duty in New Orleans and San Juan, respectively, by hosting and performing.

