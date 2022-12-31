How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ 2023 Live for Free Without Cable

If you’re ready for 2023, then get your glass of champagne ready and tune in for the 51st annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” The New Year’s celebration will air live on Sunday, December 31, beginning at 8 PM ET on ABC. You can stream for free with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ 2023

When: Saturday, December 31 at 8 PM ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

About ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

Eighteen-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest will once again head to Times Square to lead the festivities. Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host alongside Seacrest, and country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

Legendary R&B and pop group New Edition will perform a medley of feel-good hits including “Rub You the Right Way,” “My Prerogative,” “Poison,” “If It Isn’t Love” and “Cool It Now.” This performance by New Edition will kick off their 40th year anniversary.

Internationally acclaimed rock icons and newly inaugurated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will take the stage to perform a medley of classics from their unparalleled back-catalog. The group will deliver their spectacular performance just before midnight, energizing the audience leading into the new year.

South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons BTS, j-hope will get viewers moving with a medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and fan-favorite song “Butter (Holiday Remix).”

Viral singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation Jax will sing pop hits “Victoria’s Secret” and “90s Kids.”

How to Stream ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ 2023 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” 2023 on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

