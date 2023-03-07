How to Watch Dick Wolf’s ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere

Utilizing signature franchise elements including the distinctive narrator and iconic “Dun-Dun,” each of the ten, one-hour episodes spotlight the detectives and prosecutors as they follow the money and pursue justice. “Blood & Money” goes inside the story of the most infamous financial scandals that ended in bloodshed including billionaire Robert Durst, the Menendez brothers, notorious mother-son grifters Sante and Kenneth Kimes Jr. and con artist “Clark Rockefeller,” among others.

In the season premiere entitled “An Unexpected Link to Robert Durst,” when a mobster’s daughter is murdered in LA, the evidence leads investigators down an unexpected path that ultimately connects her back to one of the most eccentric and dangerous real estate heirs in American history, Robert Durst. New insight from Detectives and Prosecutors, access to family members, and court room footage will reveal why Robert Durst’s best friend was murdered in her own home.

Can you watch Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Blood & Money: Season 1 and CNBC as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch Dick Wolf’s ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere Schedule

Sling TV will be airing Dick Wolf’s ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, March 7, 2023

: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, March 14, 2023

: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 Episode 3: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

What devices can you use to stream Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Blood & Money: Season 1 and CNBC on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere Trailer