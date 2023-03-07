 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Blood & Money CNBC

How to Watch Dick Wolf’s ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Dun dun! You know that that sound means: it’s another series from grand emperor of crime TV Dick Wolf. This time, Wolf has ditched the stories-adapted-from headlines model in favor of something even more authentic: true crime. The title of the new series is “Blood & Money,” and it airs Tuesday, March 7 on CNBC. It’s an all-new unscripted series features real stories, real people and real investigations of greed and murder, told through Wolf’s unique lens. You can watch Blood & Money: Season 1 and CNBC with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere

About Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere

Utilizing signature franchise elements including the distinctive narrator and iconic “Dun-Dun,” each of the ten, one-hour episodes spotlight the detectives and prosecutors as they follow the money and pursue justice. “Blood & Money” goes inside the story of the most infamous financial scandals that ended in bloodshed including billionaire Robert Durst, the Menendez brothers, notorious mother-son grifters Sante and Kenneth Kimes Jr. and con artist “Clark Rockefeller,” among others.

In the season premiere entitled “An Unexpected Link to Robert Durst,” when a mobster’s daughter is murdered in LA, the evidence leads investigators down an unexpected path that ultimately connects her back to one of the most eccentric and dangerous real estate heirs in American history, Robert Durst. New insight from Detectives and Prosecutors, access to family members, and court room footage will reveal why Robert Durst’s best friend was murdered in her own home.

Can you watch Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Blood & Money: Season 1 and CNBC as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch Dick Wolf’s ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere Schedule

Sling TV will be airing Dick Wolf’s ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
  • Episode 2: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
  • Episode 3: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

What devices can you use to stream Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Blood & Money: Season 1 and CNBC on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Blood & Money: Season 1

    March 7, 2023

    From television’s most prolific crime storyteller Dick Wolf, comes a new series where each episode chronicles notorious, ripped from the headline murder cases and trials motivated by greed.

  • CNBC

    CNBC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.