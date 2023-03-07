How to Watch Dick Wolf’s ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Dun dun! You know that that sound means: it’s another series from grand emperor of crime TV Dick Wolf. This time, Wolf has ditched the stories-adapted-from headlines model in favor of something even more authentic: true crime. The title of the new series is “Blood & Money,” and it airs Tuesday, March 7 on CNBC. It’s an all-new unscripted series features real stories, real people and real investigations of greed and murder, told through Wolf’s unique lens. You can watch Blood & Money: Season 1 and CNBC with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV.
About Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere
Utilizing signature franchise elements including the distinctive narrator and iconic “Dun-Dun,” each of the ten, one-hour episodes spotlight the detectives and prosecutors as they follow the money and pursue justice. “Blood & Money” goes inside the story of the most infamous financial scandals that ended in bloodshed including billionaire Robert Durst, the Menendez brothers, notorious mother-son grifters Sante and Kenneth Kimes Jr. and con artist “Clark Rockefeller,” among others.
In the season premiere entitled “An Unexpected Link to Robert Durst,” when a mobster’s daughter is murdered in LA, the evidence leads investigators down an unexpected path that ultimately connects her back to one of the most eccentric and dangerous real estate heirs in American history, Robert Durst. New insight from Detectives and Prosecutors, access to family members, and court room footage will reveal why Robert Durst’s best friend was murdered in her own home.
Can you watch Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Blood & Money: Season 1 and CNBC as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch Dick Wolf’s ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.
Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere Schedule
Sling TV will be airing Dick Wolf’s ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
- Episode 1: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
- Episode 2: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
- Episode 3: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
What devices can you use to stream Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Blood & Money: Season 1 and CNBC on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Dick Wolf's ‘Blood & Money’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
Blood & Money: Season 1March 7, 2023
From television’s most prolific crime storyteller Dick Wolf, comes a new series where each episode chronicles notorious, ripped from the headline murder cases and trials motivated by greed.
-
CNBC
CNBC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.