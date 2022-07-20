How to Watch ‘Dickie V’ Documentary on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Dick Vitale, the legendary ESPN college basketball announcer, is the subject of a new documentary, titled simply “Dickie V.” Directed by Nick Nanton, the film tells the story of Vitale’s long career as a coach and broadcast, as well as his current battle with cancer. Produced under the ESPN Films banner, “Dickie V” will debut on ESPN+ on Wednesday, July 20, and then on Saturday, July 23 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch the doc with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch “Dickie V”

About “Dickie V”

The 80-minute “Dickie V” documentary goes through Vitale’s entire career, which dates back to the beginning of ESPN as a network. The film will also explore the broadcaster’s many catchphrases, like “Awesome, baby!,” “Get a T.O., baby!”, and “Diaper Dandy.”

Dickie V July 20, 2022 The remarkable life and career of the legendary Dick Vitale, ESPN’s voice of college basketball for more than four decades, and an inspiration as he battles cancer, a disease he’s been fighting on behalf of others for years as well. The film features more than 40 original interviews including Magic Johnson, Mike Krzyzewski, Charles Barkley, John Calipari, Robin Roberts, Chris Berman and Mike Tirico, among many leading voices from college basketball, sports broadcasting, and beyond, “Dickie V” is a fun, unforgettable, moving, inspirational ride through an incredible life still being lived, and a poignant tribute to a man still spreading love and joy wherever he goes.

At the same time, the film chronicles Vitale’s long and multi-faceted battle with cancer, showing him both in the hospital and recovering at home. Vitale, the same week as the documentary’s release, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPY Awards; that award is named for Vitale’s friend and former broadcast partner, the late Jim Valvano.

“In the process of making this film, I realized that his tenacity and heartfelt personality came from a place of deep hurt and a desire to help anyone who had felt the depths of loss he had felt,” Nanton, the director, told ESPN. “From childhood bullying by his peers due to the loss of his left eye to a meteoric rise in coaching, only to be unceremoniously ousted from his dream job as head coach of the Detroit Pistons to a ‘second career’ in broadcasting that turned out to be his true calling, Vitale’s journey of resilience is one that I know will resonate universally. His is a story of loss, triumph, giving and humanity. It’s one I simply had to tell.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Dickie V” on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.