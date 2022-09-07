How to Watch ‘Disappeared’ Season 10 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Investigation Discovery’s popular “Disappeared” series is being rebooted and premieres this week. The show originally debuted in 2009 but came to a halt in 2018. Now, it’s back with an eight-episode season shining a light on unsolved cases and thrilling stories of people who have disappeared, either voluntarily, or against their will. Don’t miss the “Disappeared” Season 10 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Disappeared’ Season 10 Premiere

New episodes of the show will also be available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

About ‘Disappeared’

“Disappeared” looks into missing person cases and retells their stories beginning just before each person vanished. Each episode focuses on the investigations and clues as they are pieced together to hopefully find answers.

Some of the cases are solved, while others are shown on “Disappeared” as a way to hopefully bring the case to a conclusion. At the end of each episode, viewers are provided with law enforcement contact information and may call in with tips to help solve each case.

The “Disappeared” podcast, which began last year, has recently become popular, so this is part of the reason the series was rebooted at this time. Though the reboot is very similar to the original series, there are some differences between the two due to major advancements in technology. The four-year gap between seasons has its advantages and new ways to solve these mysteries have been discovered.

“With the proliferation of new surveillance techniques in recent years and the audience more determined than ever to participate in solving true crime mysteries, we knew this was the right time to bring DISAPPEARED back in a way that could really make a difference,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming.

The new season kicks off with an episode titled “Vanished in the Night,” which takes a closer look into the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman in Indianapolis, Indiana. After arguing with her friends outside of a bar, she went missing. The episode includes video surveillance footage, as well as interviews with her family.

