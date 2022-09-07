 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Investigation Discovery discovery+ Disappeared

How to Watch ‘Disappeared’ Season 10 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Investigation Discovery’s popular “Disappeared” series is being rebooted and premieres this week. The show originally debuted in 2009 but came to a halt in 2018. Now, it’s back with an eight-episode season shining a light on unsolved cases and thrilling stories of people who have disappeared, either voluntarily, or against their will. Don’t miss the “Disappeared” Season 10 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Disappeared’ Season 10 Premiere

New episodes of the show will also be available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

About ‘Disappeared’

“Disappeared” looks into missing person cases and retells their stories beginning just before each person vanished. Each episode focuses on the investigations and clues as they are pieced together to hopefully find answers.

Some of the cases are solved, while others are shown on “Disappeared” as a way to hopefully bring the case to a conclusion. At the end of each episode, viewers are provided with law enforcement contact information and may call in with tips to help solve each case.

The “Disappeared” podcast, which began last year, has recently become popular, so this is part of the reason the series was rebooted at this time. Though the reboot is very similar to the original series, there are some differences between the two due to major advancements in technology. The four-year gap between seasons has its advantages and new ways to solve these mysteries have been discovered.

“With the proliferation of new surveillance techniques in recent years and the audience more determined than ever to participate in solving true crime mysteries, we knew this was the right time to bring DISAPPEARED back in a way that could really make a difference,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming.

The new season kicks off with an episode titled “Vanished in the Night,” which takes a closer look into the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman in Indianapolis, Indiana. After arguing with her friends outside of a bar, she went missing. The episode includes video surveillance footage, as well as interviews with her family.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Disappeared” Season 10. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you are unable to get another free trial, so you will have to pay to sign up for the streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream ‘Disappeared’ Season 10 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Disappeared” Season 10 premiere on Investigation Discovery using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Investigation Discovery

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Investigation Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Clip From 'Disappeared: Gone in an Instant'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.