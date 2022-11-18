How to Watch ‘Disenchanted’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Princess Giselle is back in Disney+’s newest exclusive “Disenchanted,” which debuts on Friday, Nov. 18. Almost two decades after she found herself transported from the magical world of Andalasia to the very real New York City, Giselle and Robert have settled into a sleepy suburban life. But when Giselle grows bored with the mundanities of our world, she turns to the magic of the world she once knew. Will it be the fix she’s been searching for, or will it only make matters worse? Find out by watching “Disenchanted” with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Disenchanted’

About ‘Disenchanted’

It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever.

Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Can You Stream ‘Disenchanted’ For Free?

Not at this time. “Disenchanted” is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial of its service to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Disenchanted’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.