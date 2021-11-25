 Skip to Content
DMX: Don't Try to Understand HBO HBO Max

How to Watch “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Jeff Kotuby

The loss of Earl “DMX” Simmons was a tragedy that brought the entire hip-hop community together. For many of a certain age, DMX provided the soundtrack for workouts, parties, and driving around town with friends. Prior to his passing, X and HBO were working on a documentary about his life post-lockup and his attempts to rebuild his career. You can watch “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” on Thursday, November 26, at 8 PM ET with a a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand”

About “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand”

“DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” follows Dark Man X through his 2019 comeback tour “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” after serving a year in prison for tax evasion. With archival materials showcasing some of the rapper’s highs and lows over the years, the film focuses on DMX’s struggle to battle his own demons and angels: addiction and the aftermath of an abusive upbringing, his deep faith and belief system, his dedication to his community of fans, his desire to mend bonds with his children, and his efforts to help troubled youth.

The film features intimate moments of DMX relating to young people and spending time with old friends in his hometown of Yonkers, New York, and we witness the powerful affirmative effect he has on the people who look up to him. The film also shows the disappointments he experiences as he grapples with ongoing drug addiction and its impact on his loved ones.

Tragically, that very same drug addiction would claim X’s life on April 9, 2021, where a cocaine-induced heart attack killed the 50-year-old rapper.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
HBO$139.99-^
$15		---^
$15

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $15 HBO
Includes: HBO

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $139.99
Includes: HBO + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $15 HBO Max
Includes: HBO

DMX: Don't Try to Understand | Official Trailer

