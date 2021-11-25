How to Watch “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

The loss of Earl “DMX” Simmons was a tragedy that brought the entire hip-hop community together. For many of a certain age, DMX provided the soundtrack for workouts, parties, and driving around town with friends. Prior to his passing, X and HBO were working on a documentary about his life post-lockup and his attempts to rebuild his career. You can watch “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” on Thursday, November 26, at 8 PM ET with a a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand”

When: Thursday, November 25 at 8 PM ET

TV: HBO

Stream: Watch with a a subscription to HBO Max

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand”

“DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” follows Dark Man X through his 2019 comeback tour “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” after serving a year in prison for tax evasion. With archival materials showcasing some of the rapper’s highs and lows over the years, the film focuses on DMX’s struggle to battle his own demons and angels: addiction and the aftermath of an abusive upbringing, his deep faith and belief system, his dedication to his community of fans, his desire to mend bonds with his children, and his efforts to help troubled youth.

The film features intimate moments of DMX relating to young people and spending time with old friends in his hometown of Yonkers, New York, and we witness the powerful affirmative effect he has on the people who look up to him. The film also shows the disappointments he experiences as he grapples with ongoing drug addiction and its impact on his loved ones.

Tragically, that very same drug addiction would claim X’s life on April 9, 2021, where a cocaine-induced heart attack killed the 50-year-old rapper.

All Live TV Streaming Options