How to Watch “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

How to Watch "DMX: Don't Try to Understand"
The loss of Earl “DMX” Simmons was a tragedy that brought the entire hip-hop community together. For many of a certain age, DMX provided the soundtrack for workouts, parties, and driving around town with friends. Prior to his passing, X and HBO were working on a documentary about his life post-lockup and his attempts to rebuild his career. You can watch “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” on Thursday, November 26, at 8 PM ET with a a subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand”
- When: Thursday, November 25 at 8 PM ET
- TV: HBO
Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max
About “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand”
“DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” follows Dark Man X through his 2019 comeback tour “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” after serving a year in prison for tax evasion. With archival materials showcasing some of the rapper’s highs and lows over the years, the film focuses on DMX’s struggle to battle his own demons and angels: addiction and the aftermath of an abusive upbringing, his deep faith and belief system, his dedication to his community of fans, his desire to mend bonds with his children, and his efforts to help troubled youth.
The film features intimate moments of DMX relating to young people and spending time with old friends in his hometown of Yonkers, New York, and we witness the powerful affirmative effect he has on the people who look up to him. The film also shows the disappointments he experiences as he grapples with ongoing drug addiction and its impact on his loved ones.
Tragically, that very same drug addiction would claim X’s life on April 9, 2021, where a cocaine-induced heart attack killed the 50-year-old rapper.
DMX: Don't Try to Understand
November 13, 2021
A focus on a year in the life of rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons as he is released from prison in early 2019 and attempts to rebuild his career in the music industry and reconnect with family and fans.
HBO
HBO is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
- Hulu Live TV
- $79.99 / month
- DIRECTV STREAM Premier
- $139.99 / month
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren't available to HBO channel subscribers, like "The Flight Attendant" (Kaley Cuoco), "Love Life" (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to "Sex In The City" and "Gossip Girl."
