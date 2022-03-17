How to Watch ‘DMZ’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The American Civil War may have ended in 1865, but the polarizing undertones roiling beneath the country’s surface could be just as present today as they were more than a century and a half ago. The United States grows more divided every day, and without an end in sight the real-life U.S. could feasibly get just as bad as the fictionalized version in “DMZ,” an upcoming four-part limited series premiering on HBO Max.

The story takes place in Manhattan in the not-too-distant future. Rosario Dawson stars in a bleak, but believable, future where America has become engulfed in a second civil war. Watch the pilot episode Thursday, March 17 with an HBO Max subscription.

“DMZ” is based on Brian Wood’s DC Comics graphic novel where a second American civil war emerges between the United States and a growing army of radical secessionists called the Free States of America. Taking place in a demilitarized Manhattan, the show portrays a lawless no-man’s-land where the island is ruled by criminal gangs. The character of Alma Ortega (Dawson) is based on a medic from the comics named Zee.

The series’ executive producer Ava DuVernay considers Alma “an outsider who comes in and turns everything upside down.” She also serves as the audience’s lens through which the greater narrative is conveyed.

“It’s a story about a fractured people that are coming together,” explains “DMZ” showrunner Roberto Patino. “The rule of law is basically dictated by the most powerful person at any possible time, and that can change from block to block.”

Produced by Array Filmworks in association with WBTV, “DMZ” is the latest DC show to grace HBO Max. Alongside “Peacemaker” and “Titans,” “DMZ” makes up the missing link in an odd, but eclectic triumvirate. Differing from the more comedic or typical comic book stories, “DMZ” is a departure from the superhero zeitgeist in favor of a politically charged dystopia more akin to “Watchmen” (2009). Catch the premiere on Thursday, March 17 with an HBO Max subscription.

DMZ March 17, 2022 In the near future after a bitter civil war leaves Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world, fierce medic Alma Ortega sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Standing in her way are gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords, including Parco Delgado, the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Minx.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

