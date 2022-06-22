How to Watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Mobile

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is headed to Disney+ this week, just 47 days after it opened in theaters. The superhero sequel finds the former Sorceror Supreme facing off against a former friend who has turned to dark magic in order to fix her broken family. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is set to stream on Wednesday, June 22, and you can watch it with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

When: Wednesday, June 22

TV: Disney+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Disney+.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

About ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

“Multiverse of Madness” is the second MCU film focused on Dr. Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and has the superhero jumping between various universes in order to protect America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). The film includes returning favorites from past MCU movies, plus some surprising new faces.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 4, 2022 Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Michael Stuhlbarg (Nicodemus West), and Rachel McAdams ( Christine Palmer). Director Sam Raimi returns to the superhero genre for the first time since the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films.

The movie represents the first time that fans have seen Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch following the events of “Wandavision,” and she is not in a good place. Also returning is the reigning Sorceror Supreme Wong (played by Benedict Wong) and some of the most popular characters from across the MCU, Marvel movies, and Marvel comics.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” represents the return to the superhero genre for director Sam Raimi, who previously directed the first three Spider-Man movies back in the early 2000s.

Can You Stream “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for Free?

No, Disney+ no longer offers a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream [Show/Movie] on [Service]?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.