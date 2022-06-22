 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

How to Watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Mobile

Stephen Silver

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is headed to Disney+ this week, just 47 days after it opened in theaters. The superhero sequel finds the former Sorceror Supreme facing off against a former friend who has turned to dark magic in order to fix her broken family. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is set to stream on Wednesday, June 22, and you can watch it with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

When: Wednesday, June 22
TV: Disney+
Stream: Watch with Subscription to Disney+.

About ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

“Multiverse of Madness” is the second MCU film focused on Dr. Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and has the superhero jumping between various universes in order to protect America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). The film includes returning favorites from past MCU movies, plus some surprising new faces.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 4, 2022

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Michael Stuhlbarg (Nicodemus West), and Rachel McAdams ( Christine Palmer).

Director Sam Raimi returns to the superhero genre for the first time since the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films.

The movie represents the first time that fans have seen Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch following the events of “Wandavision,” and she is not in a good place. Also returning is the reigning Sorceror Supreme Wong (played by Benedict Wong) and some of the most popular characters from across the MCU, Marvel movies, and Marvel comics.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” represents the return to the superhero genre for director Sam Raimi, who previously directed the first three Spider-Man movies back in the early 2000s.

Can You Stream “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for Free?

No, Disney+ no longer offers a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream [Show/Movie] on [Service]?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.