How to Watch ‘Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Jodie Whittaker’s historic run as the Doctor is coming to an end this weekend. Whitaker is hanging up her sonic screwdriver on Sunday, Oct. 23 in the newest Doctor Who special to hit BBC America, “The Power of the Doctor.” The Doctor’s very existence will be threatened as a Dalek invasion of Earth seems unstoppable. Will Thirteen be able to save the planet — and time as we know it — once again, or will the forces of darkness triumph once and for all? Watch “The Power of the Doctor” with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) to find out!

How to Watch ‘The Power of the Doctor’

About ‘The Power of the Doctor’

Thirteen receives a communication from UNIT Chief Kate Stewart, informing her that several of the top seismologists in the world have disappeared at the same time as a group of incredibly famous paintings. In the midst of investigating these disappearances, the Doctor must also contend with a Dalek incursion, a historical crisis in Russia in 1916, and a wild ride on an intergalactic train.

She’ll have help on her mission, however. Joining her current companions Yaz and Dan will be Tegan and Ace, two returning companions of past Doctors. Can the five of them save the universe as we know it one more time?

After the episode, Whittaker will hand the mantle of the Doctor off to Ncuti Gatwa, who will become the first Black actor to portray the character in the show’s history. How much of a planet will be left for Gatwa’s Fourteenth Doctor to protect is another question…

