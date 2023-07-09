How to Watch ‘Domina’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Prepare to travel back in time to ancient Rome! MGM+ ’s historical drama series “ Domina ” returns for a second season on Sunday, July 9. The show follows Livia Drusilla, the wife of the first Roman emperor as she tries to solidify her husband’s reign, and transform Rome into the dominant global force it became. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but you can stream two new episodes of “Domina” on July 9! You can watch Domina: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo . You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of MGM+ . You can also watch with Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Domina’ Season 2 Premiere

The Roman republic has crumbled, and now Livia must decide the best path forward for herself and the country she loves. Her marriage to Gaius has placed her in a position of power, but it is also an incredibly dangerous place for Livia to be. She has no choice but to remain by his side, biding her time until the right opportunity presents itself.

She’ll need all of her guile and intelligence to set her on the right path. Livia wants to restore the republic to its former glory, but there are imperial ambitions in the air. The choice between power and vengeance lies before Livia, and the decision she makes will have everlasting consequences for Rome, and potentially the entire world.

Can you watch ‘Domina’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Fubo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Domina: Season 2 on Fubo.

MGM+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Domina’ Season 2 Premiere on MGM+.

You can watch ‘Domina’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

‘Domina’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Fubo will be airing ‘Domina’ Season 2 Premiere on Sunday, July 9, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Episode 1 : Sunday, July 9, 2023

: Sunday, July 9, 2023 Episode 2 : Sunday, July 9, 2023

: Sunday, July 9, 2023 Episode 3 : Sunday, July 16, 2023

: Sunday, July 16, 2023 Episode 4 : Sunday, July 23, 2023

: Sunday, July 23, 2023 Episode 5 : Sunday, July 30, 2023

: Sunday, July 30, 2023 Episode 6 : Sunday, August 6, 2023

: Sunday, August 6, 2023 Episode 7 : Sunday, August 13, 2023

: Sunday, August 13, 2023 Episode 8: Sunday, August 13, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Domina’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Domina: Season 2 on Fubo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch MGM+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Domina’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer