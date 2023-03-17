How to Watch Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Things are getting dark and obsessive on Prime Video this week. The premise of the streamer’s newest series “Swarm” asks what happens if a Beyoncé super fan turned out to be a serial killer. The new series hails from Grammy and Emmy-winning actor and rapper Donald Glover and stars Dominique Fishback. All seven episodes are set to debut on Friday, March 17. You can watch Swarm: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About Donald Glover's ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere

“Swarm” tells the story of Dre, a young woman obsessed with a fictional pop star (who is essentially a stand-in for Beyoncé) with a fanbase known as “The Swarm.” The show is a dive into Dre’s life, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places.

The show is “Post-truth ‘Piano Teacher’ combined with ‘The King of Comedy,’” according to creator Donald Glover. Tony Soprano and Don Draper served as models for Glover and co-creator Janinie Nabers as they set out to write an anti-hero story.

Starring Dominique Fishback, the series will also feature guest stars Chlöe Bailey as Marissa, Dre’s sister, and Damson Idris as her boyfriend Khalid. Additional guest stars include Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers.

Donald Glover's ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere Schedule

All eight episodes of “Swarm” debut on Friday, March 17, so you can binge this highly addictive new series in one sitting.

