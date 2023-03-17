 Skip to Content
Swarm Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Jessica Lerner

Things are getting dark and obsessive on Prime Video this week. The premise of the streamer’s newest series “Swarm” asks what happens if a Beyoncé super fan turned out to be a serial killer. The new series hails from Grammy and Emmy-winning actor and rapper Donald Glover and stars Dominique Fishback. All seven episodes are set to debut on Friday, March 17. You can watch Swarm: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch Donald Glover's ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere

About Donald Glover's ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere

“Swarm” tells the story of Dre, a young woman obsessed with a fictional pop star (who is essentially a stand-in for Beyoncé) with a fanbase known as “The Swarm.” The show is a dive into Dre’s life, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places.

The show is “Post-truth ‘Piano Teacher’ combined with ‘The King of Comedy,’” according to creator Donald Glover. Tony Soprano and Don Draper served as models for Glover and co-creator Janinie Nabers as they set out to write an anti-hero story.

Starring Dominique Fishback, the series will also feature guest stars Chlöe Bailey as Marissa, Dre’s sister, and Damson Idris as her boyfriend Khalid. Additional guest stars include Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers.

Can you watch Donald Glover's ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Swarm: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Donald Glover's ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere Schedule

All eight episodes of “Swarm” debut on Friday, March 17, so you can binge this highly addictive new series in one sitting.

Can you watch Donald Glover's ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Swarm: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream Donald Glover's ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Swarm: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Donald Glover's ‘Swarm’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Swarm: Season 1

    March 16, 2023

    A young woman’s obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn.

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

    Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
