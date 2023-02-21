How to Watch ‘Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

It’s been one year since Russia sent troops into Ukraine. To commemorate that solemn anniversary, MTV is releasing a new documentary titled “Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival.” The special will follow the lives of young Ukrainians forced to flee their homeland, struggling to continue their lives in Poland. The one-hour documentary uncovers the potent fears and surprising resiliencies of the millions of teenage refugees from Ukraine. You can watch MTV with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 'Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival'

The Russian invasion triggered a mass exodus of 5.15 million Ukrainian civilians fleeing to Poland — half of them teenagers or younger. Filmmaker Nathaniel Lezra brings viewers just miles from the Ukraine-Poland border, where he chronicles the lives of Ukrainian teenage refugees as they process the unimaginable trauma of being displaced from their country and separated from their fathers fighting the war at home.

“Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival” highlights two teenagers — Oleksandra “Sasha” Kunitska, 18, and Daria “Dasha” Unger, 15 — in their new lives as they try to find normalcy in Poland. They seek out volunteering work, mental health support, family and friendships - while maintaining hope for their families left behind, home country and their own futures.

