 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MTV

How to Watch ‘Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

David Satin

It’s been one year since Russia sent troops into Ukraine. To commemorate that solemn anniversary, MTV is releasing a new documentary titled “Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival.” The special will follow the lives of young Ukrainians forced to flee their homeland, struggling to continue their lives in Poland. The one-hour documentary uncovers the potent fears and surprising resiliencies of the millions of teenage refugees from Ukraine. You can watch MTV with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 'Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival'

About 'Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival'

The Russian invasion triggered a mass exodus of 5.15 million Ukrainian civilians fleeing to Poland — half of them teenagers or younger. Filmmaker Nathaniel Lezra brings viewers just miles from the Ukraine-Poland border, where he chronicles the lives of Ukrainian teenage refugees as they process the unimaginable trauma of being displaced from their country and separated from their fathers fighting the war at home.

“Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival” highlights two teenagers — Oleksandra “Sasha” Kunitska, 18, and Daria “Dasha” Unger, 15 — in their new lives as they try to find normalcy in Poland. They seek out volunteering work, mental health support, family and friendships - while maintaining hope for their families left behind, home country and their own futures.

Can you watch 'Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival' for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch MTV on Philo.

You can watch ‘Don’t Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 'Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival'?

You can watch MTV on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.