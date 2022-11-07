How to Watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

One of the most talked-about movies of the year is coming to streaming this weekend. “Don’t Worry Darling,” Olivia Wilde’s tabloid-fodder film, will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Monday, Nov. 7. Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, Alice can’t help questioning their place in Victory. You can stream the film beginning on Nov. 7 with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription” Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Alice Chambers thinks she has it all. She lives in the perfect town, with the perfect husband, Jack. Jack works on the mysterious Victory Project, an undertaking so secretive that its employees must live in a planned community surrounded by desert. Nobody seems to mind though, so long as everyone minds their business and doesn’t rock the boat.

One day, a plane crashes in the desert. When Alice rushes out to help, she stumbles on the enigmatic company Headquarters building. Wives are discouraged from even asking about the building, but when Alice touches it she starts to see strange visions of a life she’s never known. What secrets are the company hiding, and what is the Victory Project really meant to do?

“Don’t Worry Darling” stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde. The film was marred by behind-the-scenes controversy, both during and after production. Wilde also directed the film.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.