How to Watch ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

DC’s “Doom Patrol” is returning to HBO Max on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The series follows an unlikely group of superheroes who all got their powers completely by accident. Shunned by society, they nevertheless decide to band together in order to help save it. The premiere of Season 4 will see the Doom Patrol unexpectedly transported into the future. Will they decide to prioritize their own happiness, or will they reluctantly agree to do right by society once again? You can watch Doom Patrol: Season 4 with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'Doom Patrol' Season 4 Premiere

“Doom Patrol” features a team of mistrusted superheroes who are really just trying to do the best that they can. Kay is the team’s hero with multiple personalities, each of which has their own special ability. Rita can change shapes, but struggles to maintain a specific form after a time. Larry is inhabited by a negative energy entity, which requires that he be wrapped in bandages from head to toe to keep from being a radiation hazard. Cliff is a former NASCAR driver-turned cyborg, equipped with a super-strong robotic body.

In season 4, the team is thrown headlong into a future they know nothing about. They are faced with their imminent demise, but they have a chance to save themselves, as long as they’re willing to sacrifice a society that has never accepted them to begin with. The team doesn’t have the guidance of the Chief to fall back on any longer, so what will they decide to do when the choice is really up to them?

Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Doom Patrol: Season 4 and watch offline with your linked devices.

You can watch Doom Patrol: Season 4 on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

