ALLBLK Double Cross

How to Watch ‘Double Cross’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

This week, ALLBLK’s hottest series, “Double Cross,” returns for its fourth season. The new installment picks up where Season 3 left off with Eric (Jeff Logan) and Erica Cross (Ashley A. Williams), the “Wonder Twins,” in crisis mode. Don’t miss the first episode of “Double Cross” Season 4. It drops on ALLBLK on Thursday, Feb. 16. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch 'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere

About 'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere

“Double Cross” follows Eric and Erica as they band together to attempt to eradicate the rampant trafficking issue in their area. The siblings are committed to this important cause. Throughout the new season, they continue pursuing justice and searching for the truth. They’re willing to go above and behind and do whatever it takes this time.

However, Eric and Erica face many hurdles along the way. It turns out that not everyone is on their side. Fortunately, they have others in their corner who are willing to risk it all to do what’s right.

Starring alongside Logan and Williams are Faith Malonte, Judi Johnson, Cameo Sherrell, Darrin Dewitt Henson, Tremayne Norris, Jasmine Brown, Redaric Williams, and Candice Van Beauty.

Can you watch 'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Double Cross’ Season 4 Premiere on ALLBLK.

What is the 'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere episode schedule?

The episode schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Feb. 16: “Love Over Hate”
Thursday, Feb. 23: “Family Over Everything”
Thursday, Mar. 2: “All Over Again”
Thursday, Mar. 9: “Good Over Evil”
Thursday, Mar. 16: “Bend Over Backwards”
Thursday, Mar. 23: “Not Over Yet”

What devices can you use to stream 'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    allblk via amazon.com

    ALLBLK

    ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.

    A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.

    The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99 / month
    allblk via amazon.com
