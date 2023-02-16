How to Watch ‘Double Cross’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

This week, ALLBLK ’s hottest series, “ Double Cross ,” returns for its fourth season. The new installment picks up where Season 3 left off with Eric (Jeff Logan) and Erica Cross (Ashley A. Williams), the “Wonder Twins,” in crisis mode. Don’t miss the first episode of “Double Cross” Season 4. It drops on ALLBLK on Thursday, Feb. 16. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About 'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere

“Double Cross” follows Eric and Erica as they band together to attempt to eradicate the rampant trafficking issue in their area. The siblings are committed to this important cause. Throughout the new season, they continue pursuing justice and searching for the truth. They’re willing to go above and behind and do whatever it takes this time.

However, Eric and Erica face many hurdles along the way. It turns out that not everyone is on their side. Fortunately, they have others in their corner who are willing to risk it all to do what’s right.

Starring alongside Logan and Williams are Faith Malonte, Judi Johnson, Cameo Sherrell, Darrin Dewitt Henson, Tremayne Norris, Jasmine Brown, Redaric Williams, and Candice Van Beauty.

Can you watch 'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Double Cross’ Season 4 Premiere on ALLBLK.

What is the 'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere episode schedule?

The episode schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 16: “Love Over Hate”

Thursday, Feb. 23: “Family Over Everything”

Thursday, Mar. 2: “All Over Again”

Thursday, Mar. 9: “Good Over Evil”

Thursday, Mar. 16: “Bend Over Backwards”

Thursday, Mar. 23: “Not Over Yet”

What devices can you use to stream 'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Double Cross' Season 4 Premiere Trailer