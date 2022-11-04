How to Watch ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” makes its streaming debut this week on Prime Video . It’s the sequel to “Downton Abbey,” which was released in 2019 and is also based on the series of the same name. The film follows the Crawleys into a new chapter of their lives and someone gets married. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is available starting on Friday, Nov. 4. You can watch the film with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Premiere

About ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

The new historical drama is set in 1928. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” The Duchess is informed that she has inherited a villa in the South of France under mysterious circumstances. The family embarks on a journey to the South of France to learn how this came to be while handling the legal issues that have arisen.

Mary and Violet skip the trip to France and hang back in Downton. The family is being paid to allow a film crew to produce a romance movie there.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” stars Maggie Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Laura Haddock, Hugh Dancy, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Dominic West, Elizabeth McGovern, Imelda Staunton, and Natalie Baye. Laura Carmichael, Rob James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Jim Carter, and Allen Leach are a part of the new film as well.

Can You Stream ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Premiere For Free?

Prime Video offers a free 30-day trial for new customers. If you are not already a subscriber, you can use the free trial to stream “Downton Abbey: A New Era.” If you are currently an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can watch it for free beginning on Friday, Nov. 4.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ on Prime Video?

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” on Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.