How to Watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 5 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

Popaholics everywhere get ready as Dr. Pimple Popper is coming back tonight. The niche show is debuting its fifth season on TLC and will not disappoint when it comes giving you all the pimples, cysts, blackheads and more. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Monday, Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

The first episode of the new season is immediately off to the races as we see Dr. Sandra Lee continue to treat patients amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season opens with Jackie, “who has a melon-sized lump on the back of her shoulder,” as well as Reginald, “who has large, rare growths on the back of his head,” US Weekly reports.

Also on the episode is a patient named Monica, whose birthmark has hindered her from living her life to the fullest. “I was bullied as a kid. You know, people telling me I looked like I had a pepperoni pizza face. Once I reached puberty, it got worse, and that’s basically why I had many surgeries back then ‘cause I was made fun of quite often. I’ve had plastic surgery, dermabrasion surgery, laser surgery, but it’s always come back. It’s frustrating,” she told US Weekly.

