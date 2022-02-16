 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 7 Premiere Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

“Dr. Pimple Popper” fans can look forward to a brand new season filled with never-before-seen pops with Dr. Sandra Lee. “Dr. Pimple Popper” returns to TLC for its seventh season this week. Catch the “Dr. Pimple Popper” season seven premiere live on Wednesday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 7 Premiere

About ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’

Dr. Lee is a board-certified dermatologist, skin cancer surgeon, and cosmetic surgeon. She works with patients suffering from a variety of unique skin concerns so they can live happier lives and feel more confident in their appearances. On “Dr. Pimple Popper,” she tackles everything from blemishes and cysts to growths and tumors. Each episode is full of inspiring new stories and plenty of pops that fans just can’t stop watching.

Season 7 kicks off with an episode titled “Love in Lumpy Places.” The official synopsis for season 7, episode 1 reads, “Gabriel has a huge growth on his clavicle but is terrified of surgery. Karen has dealt with painful, scaly feet for 22 years with no diagnosis. Lorne has embarrassing tumors on his face and body and believes this is why he hasn’t met ‘the one’ yet.”

New episodes of “Dr. Pimple Popper” are available to stream with a discovery+ subscription. Previous seasons of “Dr. Pimple Popper” are available to stream on discovery+ as well if you would like to catch up before the new season premieres.

Dr. Pimple Popper

July 11, 2018

Dermatologist Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, helps patients with unique skin conditions reclaim a life free of disguise and embarrassment.

How to Stream ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 7 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Dr. Pimple Popper” season seven premiere live on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

