How to Watch ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready for the most epic, fabulous cooking competition you’ve ever seen! “ Drag Me to Dinner ” is teaming up drag queens and putting them to the ultimate test. These groups must throw impressive dinner parties, focusing on decorations, meals, cocktails, and more. Can they wow their guests, or will their best efforts totally flop? It all kicks off this week on Hulu . All episodes are available to stream on-demand beginning on Wednesday, May 31. You can watch Drag Me to Dinner: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere

“Drag Me to Dinner” features plenty of chaos as the queens get to work preparing the perfect parties for their guests. The competition is tough with three different categories to focus on: Food & Drink, Design and Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe.

To win it all, the queens must wow the judges, which include Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood. The winning team at the end of each episode receives The Glorious Golden Grater. The series is hosted by Murray Hill and produced by David Burtka.

Many other familiar faces are joining in the fun and chaos. The competing drag queens include:

Alaska

Alexis Mateo

BeBe Zahara Benet

BenDeLaCreme

Biqtch Puddin’

Chelsea Piers

Darienne Lake

Detox

Gigi Goode

Ginger Minj

Heidi N Closet

Heklina

Jackie Beat

Jaida Essence Hall

Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Jinkx Monsoon

Kiki Ball-Change

Kim Chi

Latrice Royale

Manila Luzon

Marti Gould Cummings

Mayhem Miller

Meatball

Merrie Cherry

Morgan McMichaels

Mrs. Kasha Davis

Naomi Smalls

Nina West

Peaches Christ

Peachez Iman Cummings

Pixie Aventura

Raja

Rhea Litré

Selma Nilla

Sherry Vine

Symone

Thorgy Thor

Trinity the Tuck

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Willam

Can you watch ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Drag Me to Dinner: Season 1 on Hulu.

‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere Schedule

All 10 episodes premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, May 31, so you can binge the series if you’d like to.

Can you watch ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Drag Me to Dinner: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Drag Me to Dinner: Season 1 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere Trailer