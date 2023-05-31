How to Watch ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Get ready for the most epic, fabulous cooking competition you’ve ever seen! “Drag Me to Dinner” is teaming up drag queens and putting them to the ultimate test. These groups must throw impressive dinner parties, focusing on decorations, meals, cocktails, and more. Can they wow their guests, or will their best efforts totally flop? It all kicks off this week on Hulu. All episodes are available to stream on-demand beginning on Wednesday, May 31. You can watch Drag Me to Dinner: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere
“Drag Me to Dinner” features plenty of chaos as the queens get to work preparing the perfect parties for their guests. The competition is tough with three different categories to focus on: Food & Drink, Design and Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe.
To win it all, the queens must wow the judges, which include Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood. The winning team at the end of each episode receives The Glorious Golden Grater. The series is hosted by Murray Hill and produced by David Burtka.
Many other familiar faces are joining in the fun and chaos. The competing drag queens include:
- Alaska
- Alexis Mateo
- BeBe Zahara Benet
- BenDeLaCreme
- Biqtch Puddin’
- Chelsea Piers
- Darienne Lake
- Detox
- Gigi Goode
- Ginger Minj
- Heidi N Closet
- Heklina
- Jackie Beat
- Jaida Essence Hall
- Jasmine Rice LaBeija
- Jinkx Monsoon
- Kiki Ball-Change
- Kim Chi
- Latrice Royale
- Manila Luzon
- Marti Gould Cummings
- Mayhem Miller
- Meatball
- Merrie Cherry
- Morgan McMichaels
- Mrs. Kasha Davis
- Naomi Smalls
- Nina West
- Peaches Christ
- Peachez Iman Cummings
- Pixie Aventura
- Raja
- Rhea Litré
- Selma Nilla
- Sherry Vine
- Symone
- Thorgy Thor
- Trinity the Tuck
- Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
- Willam
Can you watch ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere for free?
Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Drag Me to Dinner: Season 1 on Hulu.
‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere Schedule
All 10 episodes premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, May 31, so you can binge the series if you’d like to.
Can you watch ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Drag Me to Dinner: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Drag Me to Dinner: Season 1 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Drag Me to Dinner’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
Drag Me to Dinner: Season 1May 31, 2023
If you seek for outrageous and unforgettable party, call someone who can make something fabulous and highly entertaining out of next to nothing…a Drag Queen.
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.