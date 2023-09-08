How to Watch ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The camera is rolling on Kwabena, an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job, and now, United States audiences will get to follow along on the path toward his dreams when the hit British dramedy “ Dreaming Whilst Black ” comes across the pond. The six-episode series, co-written by and starring Adjani Salmon, will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Sept. 8, followed by its linear debut on Showtime this Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Dreaming Whilst Black'

Adapted from the web series of the same name, “Dreaming Whilst Black” reunites writers Adjani Salmon and Ali Hughes for the six-episode, half-hour dramedy.

Salmon stars in the series as Kwabena, an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job who takes the first step to achieving his dream. However, he is quickly confronted with the tribulations of balancing finances, love, and his own sense of reality.

Dani Moseley co-stars as Amy, reprising her role from the web series. Demmy Ladipo, Rachel Adedeji, Babirye Bukilwa, Alexander Owen, Will Hislop, Jo Martin, Martina Laird, and Roger Griffiths co-star.

The BBC series premiered in the United Kingdom this summer and currently holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Can you watch 'Dreaming Whilst Black' for free?

With your free trial, you can watch 'Dreaming Whilst Black' on Paramount Plus.

What is the 'Dreaming Whilst Black' episode schedule?

“Dreaming Whilst Black” will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Sept. 8, followed by its linear debut on Showtime this Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

Episode 1 : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Episode 2 : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Episode 3 : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Episode 4 : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Episode 5 : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Episode 6: Friday, Sept. 22

What devices can you use to stream 'Dreaming Whilst Black'?

'Dreaming Whilst Black' Trailer