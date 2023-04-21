How to Watch ‘Drops of God’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

This latest Apple TV+ series will have both gastronomy and anime fans excited when it premieres on Friday, April 21. “Drops of God,” based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name is a multilingual drama that tells the story of a fraught and contentious battle over a prized wine collection in French, Japanese, and English. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About 'Drops of God' Series Premiere

Camille lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since she her parents divorced when she was nine. When she gets news that her father has passed away, she flies to Tokyo and finds that he has bequeathed her an exquisite and extraordinary selection of wines that is renowned among experts around the world.

However, it’s not as simple as claiming ownership. Camille must compete with oenologist, Issei Tomine in a series of wine-tasting tests in order to walk away with her inheritance. Yet, she knows nothing about wine and hasn’t even tried it before, so how can she possibly win?

The series stars Fleur Geffrier as Camille and Tomohisa Yamashita as Issei Tomine.

Can you watch 'Drops of God' Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Drops of God’ Series Premiere on Apple TV+.

What is the 'Drops of God' Series Premiere episode schedule?

The first three episodes of the eight-episode season are available beginning on Friday, April 21. The remaining installments will premiere on the following Fridays.

What devices can you use to stream 'Drops of God' Series Premiere?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Drops of God' Series Premiere Trailer