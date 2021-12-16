How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Duke Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #3 Duke Blue Devils face the Appalachian State Mountaineers from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

The Duke vs. Appalachian State game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Appalachian State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Appalachian State game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Appalachian State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Appalachian State game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Appalachian State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Appalachian State game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Appalachian State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Appalachian State game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Appalachian State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Appalachian State game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Appalachian State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Appalachian State game.

Can you stream Duke vs. Appalachian State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Appalachian State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Appalachian State vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 2 Duke takes on App State

App State (6-5) vs. No. 2 Duke (8-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts App State in a non-conference matchup. Each team earned a blowout home victory in their last game. Duke earned a 103-62 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday, while App State won easily 69-44 over Erskine on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: App State has relied heavily on its seniors. Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Mountaineers points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Delph has connected on 40.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: App State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Mountaineers are 1-5 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 89.8 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked eighth among all Division I teams with an average of 85.3 points per game. The Blue Devils have averaged 89.6 points per game over their last five games.