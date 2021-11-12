How to Watch Army Black Knights vs. Duke Blue Devils Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #9 Duke Blue Devils face the Army Black Knights from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Army Black Knights

The Duke vs. Army game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Army on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Army game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Army on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Army game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Army on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Army game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Army on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Army game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Army on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Army game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Army vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 9 Duke faces off against Army

Army (1-0) vs. No. 9 Duke (1-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts Army in an early season matchup. Army blew out New Paltz by 31 at home in its last outing. Duke is coming off a 79-71 win in New York over Kentucky in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Army went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Black Knights gave up 68.6 points per game while scoring 71.2 per contest. Duke went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 70.8 per game in the process.