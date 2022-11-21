 Skip to Content
How to Watch Bellarmine Knights vs. Duke Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the Bellarmine Knights. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Bellarmine Knights

The Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights game on ACC Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights game.

Bellarmine Knights vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 7 Duke takes home win streak into matchup with Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (2-2) at Duke Blue Devils (3-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -22.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Blue Devils face Bellarmine.

Duke finished 15-3 at home last season while going 32-7 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 38.1 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Bellarmine went 11-5 in ASUN play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Knights shot 47.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

