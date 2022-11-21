How to Watch Bellarmine Knights vs. Duke Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the Bellarmine Knights. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Bellarmine Knights

The Duke vs. Bellarmine Knights game will be streaming on ACC Network.

Bellarmine Knights vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 7 Duke takes home win streak into matchup with Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (2-2) at Duke Blue Devils (3-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -22.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Blue Devils face Bellarmine.

Duke finished 15-3 at home last season while going 32-7 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 38.1 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Bellarmine went 11-5 in ASUN play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Knights shot 47.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.