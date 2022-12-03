 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston College vs. Duke Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #8 Duke Blue Devils face the Boston College Eagles. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles

The Duke vs. Boston College game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Boston College on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Boston College on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Boston College on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Boston College on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Boston College on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Boston College game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Boston College on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Boston College game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ACC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston College vs. Duke Game Preview: McGlockton leads Boston College against No. 17 Duke after 20-point game

Boston College Eagles (5-3) at Duke Blue Devils (7-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -17.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Devin scored 20 points in Boston College’s 88-67 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-0 at home. Duke has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 0-1 in road games. Boston College is fifth in the ACC allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Blue Devils and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 12.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.0% for Duke.

Mason Madsen is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.9 points. Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals for Boston College.

