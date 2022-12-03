How to Watch Boston College vs. Duke Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #8 Duke Blue Devils face the Boston College Eagles. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston College vs. Duke Game Preview: McGlockton leads Boston College against No. 17 Duke after 20-point game

Boston College Eagles (5-3) at Duke Blue Devils (7-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -17.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Devin scored 20 points in Boston College’s 88-67 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-0 at home. Duke has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 0-1 in road games. Boston College is fifth in the ACC allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Blue Devils and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 12.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.0% for Duke.

Mason Madsen is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.9 points. Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals for Boston College.