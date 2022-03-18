How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the #9 Duke Blue Devils face the Cal State Fullerton Titans from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Cal State Fullerton Titans

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton Live Stream

Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke Game Preview: Duke takes on CSU Fullerton in opening round of NCAA Tournament

CSU Fullerton Titans (21-10, 11-4 Big West) vs. Duke Blue Devils (28-6, 16-4 ACC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -18.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 16-4. Duke is eighth in college basketball averaging 80.2 points and is shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Titans’ record in Big West action is 11-4. CSU Fullerton scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Blue Devils. Wendell Moore is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Duke.

Damari Milstead is averaging 12.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Titans. E.J. Anosike is averaging 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.