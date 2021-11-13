How to Watch Campbell vs. Duke Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #9 Duke Blue Devils face the Campbell Fighting Camels from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Campbell Fighting Camels

The Duke vs. Campbell game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network Extra on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Campbell on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Campbell game on ACC Network Extra with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Campbell on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Campbell game on ACC Network Extra with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Campbell on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Campbell game on ACC Network Extra with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Campbell on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Campbell game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Campbell on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Campbell game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Campbell on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Campbell game.

Can you stream Duke vs. Campbell on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Campbell game.

Campbell vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 9 Duke meets Campbell

Campbell (2-0) vs. No. 9 Duke (1-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts Campbell in an early season matchup. Campbell won 68-67 over Hartford on Friday. Duke is coming off a 79-71 win in New York over Kentucky on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: .JUMPING FOR JESUS: Jesus Carralero has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell went 2-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those five games, the Fighting Camels gave up 72.2 points per game while scoring 64.8 per matchup. Duke went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 70.8 per game in the process.