How to Watch Citadel vs. Duke Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the Citadel Bulldogs from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Citadel Bulldogs

The Duke vs. Citadel game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Citadel on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Citadel game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Citadel on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Citadel game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Citadel on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Citadel game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Citadel on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Citadel game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Citadel on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Citadel game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Citadel on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Citadel game.

Can you stream Duke vs. Citadel on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Citadel game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Citadel vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 7 Duke puts streak on line vs The Citadel

The Citadel (3-1) vs. No. 7 Duke (5-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it goes up against The Citadel. The Citadel easily beat Carver College by 53 on Thursday. Duke remains No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Gardner-Webb and Lafayette last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. has averaged 16.6 points, six rebounds and five assists while Paolo Banchero has put up 15.8 points and eight rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Hayden Brown has averaged 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and four assists while Jason Roche has put up 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 60.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 54.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Devils have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Duke has 59 assists on 97 field goals (60.8 percent) across its previous three games while The Citadel has assists on 59 of 101 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The The Citadel defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 331st among Division I teams).

