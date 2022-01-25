How to Watch Clemson vs. Duke Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #6 Duke Blue Devils face the Clemson Tigers from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Clemson Tigers

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Clemson vs. Duke Game Preview: Hall, Clemson Tigers square off against the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Clemson Tigers (11-8, 3-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils host PJ Hall and the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils have gone 12-1 in home games. Duke is fourth in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 2.6.

The Tigers have gone 3-5 against ACC opponents. Clemson is eighth in the ACC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The Blue Devils and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is scoring 17.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Blue Devils. Wendell Moore is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Hall is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.