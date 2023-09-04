How to Watch Clemson vs. Duke 2023 College Footbal Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, North Carolina knocked off South Carolina to open both team’s 2023 college football seasons, and on Monday, their two biggest rivals will square off as well. On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET, the Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in an ACC matchup from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Clemson Tigers

The Duke vs. Clemson game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Clemson on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Clemson game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Clemson on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Clemson game on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Duke vs. Clemson on Fubo?

You can watch the Duke vs. Clemson game on ESPN with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Clemson on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Clemson game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Clemson on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Clemson game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Clemson on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Clemson game on the streaming service.

