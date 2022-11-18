 Skip to Content
How to Watch Delaware vs. Duke Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Delaware Fightin Blue Hens

The Duke vs. Delaware game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN3 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Delaware on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Delaware game on ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Delaware on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Delaware game on ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Delaware on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Delaware game on ESPN3 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Delaware on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Delaware game on ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Delaware on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Delaware game on ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Delaware on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Delaware game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN3--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Delaware vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 7 Duke Blue Devils to host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Friday

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1) at Duke Blue Devils (2-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils play the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Duke went 32-7 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

Delaware went 22-13 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

