How to Watch Duke vs. Fayetteville State Exhibition Game Live Online on November 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face Fayetteville State in their lone exhibition game. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Fayetteville State

The Duke vs. Fayetteville State game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ACC Network Extra on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Fayetteville State vs. Duke Game Preview:

The seventh-ranked Duke men’s basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Jacksonville at Cameron Indoor.

Wednesday’s opponent, Fayetteville State, was 21-9 last season and won the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament — the program’s first since 1973. The Broncos were picked to repeat as CIAA champs in 2022-23.

This season marks the first for head coach Jon Scheyer, the 2010 Duke graduate and four-year letterwinner for the Blue Devils who spent the previous nine years on the staff under Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. Scheyer is among the youngest head coaches in D-I men’s basketball, and the youngest at a power conference institution. He was named to The Athletic’s 40 Under 40 in college sports in 2022, and was previously touted as one of the best assistant coaches in college basketball.

Junior guard Jeremy Roach (right), a preseason first-team All-ACC pick and a member of the watch list for the Cousy Award, returns after helping lead Duke to the Final Four, a ACC regular-season title and a 32-7 mark last season. Roach averaged 8.6 points last season, but upped that to 11.8 points and 3.0 assists in Duke’s five-game run to the Final Four as he was named to the West Region All-Tournament Team. Roach is the Blue Devils’ lone captain for 2022-23.

In total, Duke has 11 newcomers on the roster in 2022-23 — seven freshmen — all recruited and signed by Scheyer which comprise the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, and four graduate transfers. Duke’s freshman class includes the ESPN overall No. 1 and No. 2 players in Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead.