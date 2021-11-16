How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Duke Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and ACC Network Extra (out-of-market), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

When: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports South and [ACC Network Extra)

Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

In North Carolina and Nationally, the game is streaming on Bally Sports RSNs, including Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports RSNs, this is your only option to stream Duke vs. Gardner-Webb if you are in the local area.

If you live out-of-market, you will also be able to stream the game on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. It is also available on Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also use your TV Everywhere Credentials to stream it in the ESPN App.

The Duke vs. Gardner-Webb game will be streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Duke vs. Gardner-Webb on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Gardner-Webb game on Bally Sports Southeast with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Gardner-Webb on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports Southeast so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Gardner-Webb game in you are in North Carolina. However, if you are outside the local market, you can watch it on Hulu on ACC Network Extra.

Can you stream Duke vs. Gardner-Webb on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports Southeast so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Gardner-Webb game. However, if you are outside the local market, you can watch it on Sling TV on ACC Network Extra with their Sports Extra pack.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Duke vs. Gardner-Webb on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Bally Sports Southeast so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Gardner-Webb game in you are in North Carolina. If you are outside and get ACC Network through fuboTV, you can stream it in the ESPN App with your TV Everywhere credentials.

Can you stream Duke vs. Gardner-Webb on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports Southeast so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Gardner-Webb game. If you are outside and get ACC Network, you can stream it in the ESPN App with your TV Everywhere credentials.

Can you stream Duke vs. Gardner-Webb on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Bally Sports Southeast so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Gardner-Webb game.

Can you stream Duke vs. Gardner-Webb on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network games without a TV subscription, so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Gardner-Webb game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Gardner-Webb vs. Duke Game Preview: Vanover, No. 16 Arkansas use big run to beat Gardner-Webb

By ERIC W. BOLIN Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 19 points and helped lead a big run that ended the first half to send No. 16 Arkansas over Gardner-Webb 86-69 on Saturday.

Vanover had eight points during a 27-5 burst. The Razorbacks (2-0) turned a six-point deficit into a 16-point halftime lead.

JD Notae had nine of his 18 points during the run. Vanover also had seven points while playing just 17 minutes.

Vanover, a 7-foot-3 center, was a starter for most of last year, but didn’t play in Arkansas’ final three games as the Razorbacks made the Elite Eight. He also didn’t play in Arkansas’ season opener against Mercer.

Coach Eric Musselman wanted to give him another chance and said after the game that Vanover has re-earned his spot in the rotation.

He practiced hard every day. He had great body language the night he didn’t play. He’s in the rotation now,” Musselman said. “There’s going to be some nights defensively where we’ve got to figure stuff out. We’re going to keep working with Connor because I feel like we’re going to need him this year.

Arkansas shot 13 of 27 from 3-point range. Devo Davis added 10 points and six assists for the Razorbacks.

Julian Soumaoro scored 20 points and Lance Terry and Kareem Reid each had 16 for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2).

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb was picked to finish in the middle of the Big South Conference. The Runnin’ Bulldogs will play teams more of their caliber following one more game against a college basketball powerhouse.

Musselman is developing his rotation with six newcomers, all transfers, among the 11 regulars in the lineup. He said after the game it’s coming into focus. The Razorbacks’ first game against a power-conference opponent is Nov. 22 vs. Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb visits No. 9 Duke on Tuesday night.

Arkansas hosts Northern Iowa on Wednesday.