How to Watch Iowa vs. Duke Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #8 Duke Blue Devils face the #25 Iowa Hawkeyes. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Duke vs. Iowa game will be streaming on ESPN.

Iowa vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 15 Duke Blue Devils square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils play at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Blue Devils are 7-2 in non-conference play. Duke leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Kyle Filipowski leads the Blue Devils with 9.2 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Iowa is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 12.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.1% for Duke.

Kris Murray is shooting 51.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 12.9 points for Iowa.