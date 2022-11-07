 Skip to Content
The Best Ways to Watch Duke vs. Jacksonville Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the Jacksonville Dolphins. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

The Duke vs. Jacksonville game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Jacksonville on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Jacksonville game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Jacksonville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Jacksonville game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Jacksonville on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Jacksonville game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of a ACC market, you will need their Sports Plus add-on. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Jacksonville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Jacksonville game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Jacksonville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Jacksonville game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Jacksonville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Jacksonville game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ACC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Jacksonville vs. Duke Game Preview: Duke hosts Jacksonville for season opener

Jacksonville Dolphins at Duke Blue Devils

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -16.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Duke Blue Devils open the season at home against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Duke finished 32-7 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 67.8 points per game and shoot 41.7% from the field last season.

Jacksonville finished 6-10 on the road and 21-10 overall a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 12.5 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

