How to Watch Miami vs. Duke Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #2 Duke Blue Devils face the Miami Hurricanes from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Duke vs. Miami game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Miami on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Miami game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Miami on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Miami game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Miami on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Miami game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Miami on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Miami game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Miami on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Miami game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Miami on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Miami game.

Can you stream Duke vs. Miami on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Miami game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 2 Duke looks for home win vs Miami

Miami (12-3, 4-0) vs. No. 2 Duke (12-1, 2-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke looks for its fourth straight win over Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The last victory for the Hurricanes at Duke was a 90-74 win on Jan. 13, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 39.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Miami is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 49.2 percent or less. The Hurricanes are 1-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 84 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils ninth nationally. The Miami defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 254th).