How to Watch Miami vs. Duke Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the Miami Hurricanes from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

The Duke vs. Miami game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Miami vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 7 Duke hosts Miami following Moore's 26-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (23-9, 14-6 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (27-5, 16-4 ACC)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -9; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts the Miami Hurricanes after Wendell Moore scored 26 points in Duke’s 88-79 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Blue Devils are 15-3 on their home court. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 2.7.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against conference opponents. Miami averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 76-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Charlie Moore led the Hurricanes with 18 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Kameron McGusty is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.