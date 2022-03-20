How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT, the #9 Duke Blue Devils face the Michigan State Spartans from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Michigan State Spartans

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Duke vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Michigan State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Michigan State game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Michigan State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Michigan State game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Michigan State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Michigan State game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Michigan State on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Duke vs. Michigan State game on CBS with 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus Premium Plan.

Can you stream Duke vs. Michigan State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Michigan State game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Michigan State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Michigan State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Michigan State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Michigan State game.

Duke vs. Michigan State Live Stream

Michigan State vs. Duke Game Preview: Duke and Michigan State play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Michigan State Spartans (23-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Duke Blue Devils (29-6, 16-4 ACC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils square off against the Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 16-4. Duke scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 11-9 in Big Ten play. Michigan State scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Gabe Brown is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.