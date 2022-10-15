How to Watch North Carolina vs. Duke Live Online on October 15, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Duke Blue Devils face the North Carolina Tar Heels from Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Duke vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. North Carolina game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. North Carolina game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. North Carolina game on ACC Network with fuboTV. If you live outside of a ACC market, you will need their Sports Plus add-on. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. North Carolina game on ACC Network with Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. North Carolina game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. North Carolina game on the streaming service.

North Carolina vs. Duke Game Preview: Rivals North Carolina, Duke meet again for Victory Bell

North Carolina (5-1, 2-0 ACC) at Duke (4-2, 1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: UNC by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: The schools disagree. UNC says it leads 64-40-4. Duke says UNC leads 63-41-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

North Carolina’s offense has carried it to front-runner status in the league’s always-unpredictable Coastal Division race. The Tar Heels are 2-0 in the league and can add a second road win by beating the rival Blue Devils, who stumbled at Georgia Tech in what has otherwise been a successful start under first-year coach Mike Elko.

KEY MATCHUP

UNC’s defense vs. Duke QB Riley Leonard. The Tar Heels’ defense has been shaky all season, surrendering 32 points and 465.3 yards per game to rank at the bottom of the ACC in both categories. That unit now faces Leonard, who hasn’t had the same success of late in moving the ball through the air. Leonard has two 300-yard passing games but threw for 129 yards in a win against Virginia and 136 yards in last weekend’s loss to Georgia Tech.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UNC: QB Drake Maye. The second-year passer is third in the Bowl Subdivision ranks by throwing for 21 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions.

Duke: WR Sahmir Hagans. The second-year player returned a punt for an 81-yard touchdown in the Georgia Tech loss. That marked the program’s first punt return TD since the 2014 Sun Bowl.

FACTS & FIGURES

UNC has won three straight meetings in the longtime rivalry. … The winner gets the Victory Bell, a cart carrying a former railroad engine bell used in the rivalry in the late 1940s. The winner typically paints the cart its shade of light or dark blue. … UNC coach Mack Brown has won his last 11 matchups with Duke going back to his first tenure with the program, a streak that began in 1990. … The Blue Devils’ last win in the series came in November 2018. … Duke has gone from finishing last in the ACC in turnover margin last year to being tied for 15th in the FBS at plus-1.17 per game.