How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Duke Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the #8 Duke Blue Devils face the North Carolina State Wolfpack from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack

When: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Duke vs. North Carolina State game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ABC on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. North Carolina State game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. North Carolina State game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. North Carolina State game on ABC with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. North Carolina State game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. North Carolina State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. North Carolina State game.

Can you stream Duke vs. North Carolina State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. North Carolina State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

North Carolina State vs. Duke Game Preview: Smith leads NC State against No. 8 Duke after 24-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils after Terquavion Smith scored 24 points in NC State’s 79-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-1 at home. Duke leads the ACC with 82.8 points and is shooting 48.6%.

The Wolf Pack are 2-4 in conference matchups. NC State has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils and Wolf Pack meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

Dereon Seabron is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.