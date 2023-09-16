How to Watch Northwestern vs. Duke 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Two schools known for their academics face off on Saturday, Sept. 16 with football teams heading in the opposite direction. The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to Wallace Wade Stadium. Northwestern is currently 1-1, but went through an incredibly tumultuous offseason as investigations of hazing and accusations of racism eventually led to the firing of longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Duke, on the other hand, has already recorded one of the biggest upsets of the season by beating the Clemson Tigers 28-7 on Labor Day. If NU can pull their own upset, it would send shockwaves through the college football world. see if they can pull it off on ACC Network at 3:30 p.m. ET, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Northwestern Wildcats

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Wallace Wade Stadium | 110 Frank Basset Dr, Durham, NC 27708

Wallace Wade Stadium | 110 Frank Basset Dr, Durham, NC 27708 TV: ACC Network

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Duke and Northwestern Game?

The Duke vs. Northwestern game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Northwestern on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Northwestern game on ACC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Northwestern on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Northwestern game on ACC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Duke vs. Northwestern on Fubo?

You can watch the Duke vs. Northwestern game on ACC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Northwestern on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Northwestern game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Northwestern on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Northwestern game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Northwestern on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Northwestern game on the streaming service.