How to Watch Ohio State vs. Duke Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST, the #8 Duke Blue Devils face the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Duke vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on ESPN

Ohio State vs. Duke Game Preview: Sueing leads No. 25 Ohio State against No. 17 Duke after 33-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State faces the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State’s 80-73 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Young averaging 6.0.

The Buckeyes play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Ohio State is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Duke.

Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.8 points for the Buckeyes. Sueing is averaging 14.5 points for Ohio State.