How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Duke Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #3 Duke Blue Devils face the South Carolina State Bulldogs from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

The Duke vs. South Carolina State game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. South Carolina State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. South Carolina State game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. South Carolina State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. South Carolina State game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. South Carolina State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. South Carolina State game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. South Carolina State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. South Carolina State game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. South Carolina State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. South Carolina State game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. South Carolina State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. South Carolina State game.

Can you stream Duke vs. South Carolina State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. South Carolina State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

South Carolina State vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 2 Duke takes on SC St.

South Carolina State (3-7) vs. No. 2 Duke (7-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts South Carolina State in a non-conference matchup. South Carolina State beat High Point by one point on Friday. Duke lost 71-66 at Ohio State on Nov. 30.

STEPPING UP: The Bulldogs have been led by Cameron Jones and Antonio TJ Madlock. Jones is averaging 11.5 points while Madlock is putting up 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been anchored by Wendell Moore Jr. and Paolo Banchero. Moore has averaged 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Banchero has put up 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Moore has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: South Carolina State is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 87.2 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 83.1 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils 17th nationally. The South Carolina State defense has allowed 77.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 249th).