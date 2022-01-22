How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #8 Duke Blue Devils face the Syracuse Orange from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Syracuse Orange

When: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Duke vs. Syracuse game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Syracuse game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Syracuse game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Syracuse vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 6 Duke hosts Syracuse following Boeheim's 25-point game

Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils after Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 91-78 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 11-1 on their home court. Duke is third in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 2.6.

The Orange are 3-4 in conference play. Syracuse is sixth in the ACC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 2.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

Boeheim is averaging 19.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Orange. Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.