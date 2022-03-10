How to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #7 Duke Blue Devils face the Syracuse Orange from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Syracuse Orange

When: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Duke vs. Syracuse game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Syracuse game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Syracuse game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Duke vs. Syracuse on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Syracuse game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Syracuse vs. Duke Game Preview: No. 7 Duke hosts Syracuse following Swider's 28-point outing

Syracuse Orange (16-16, 9-11 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4 ACC)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -14.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Cole Swider scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 96-57 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Blue Devils are 15-3 on their home court. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 2.5.

The Orange are 9-11 in ACC play. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Jesse Edwards averaging 9.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Blue Devils won 97-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Williams led the Blue Devils with 28 points, and Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 10.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for Duke.

Swider is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Orange. Boeheim is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.