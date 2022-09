How to Watch Temple vs. Duke Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Duke Blue Devils face the Temple Owls from Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Temple Owls

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Duke vs. Temple game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Duke vs. Temple on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t carry ACC Network games, so you won’t be able to watch the Owls vs. Blue Devils matchup.

Can you stream Duke vs. Temple on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Duke vs. Temple game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, plus $20 OFF Your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Duke vs. Temple on fuboTV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Temple game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Temple on Sling TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Temple game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Get 50% OFF. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Duke vs. Temple on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Temple game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Duke vs. Temple on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Duke vs. Temple game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Duke vs. Temple on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Duke vs. Temple game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Temple vs. Duke Game Preview: Temple-Duke matchup pairs 2 first-time head coaches

Temple (0-0) at Duke (0-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Duke by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Duke leads 1-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Two programs with first-time head coaches meet to open the season. Duke is led by Mike Elko, who left the Texas A&M staff to replace longtime Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe. The Owls are led by Stan Drayton, who had previously worked as associate head coach at Texas. Duke said it marks only the fourth time since 1982 that two first-time head coaches will make their debuts against one another.

KEY MATCHUP

Temple’s offense against Duke’s defense. The question is which of these two units that ranked among the worst in the Bowl Subdivision last year has made the most progress. The Owls ranked 125th out of 130 teams in total offense (287.4) and tied for 126th in scoring (16.3). The Blue Devils ranked last in total defense (517.9) and 127th in scoring defense (39.8). The intriguing part is that Drayton has spent his career working on the offensive side of the ball, while Elko has worked as defensive coordinator most recently with the Aggies, Notre Dame and Wake Forest.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Temple: QB D’Wan Mathis. Drayton announced last week that Mathis would start against the Blue Devils. Mathis, who spent two seasons at Georgia, started seven games last year before going down to injury.

Duke: QB Riley Leonard. Elko announced last weekend that Leonard would earn his second career start, the other coming last year.

FACTS & FIGURES

Duke is minus-26 in turnover margin the past two seasons, including a national-worst 39 turnovers in 2020. … Temple offensive lineman Peace Addo transferred in after four seasons at Duke. … Duke has lost 23 of 29 games dating to October 2019, including 21 of 23 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils closed the Cutcliffe era with eight straight losses. … Temple lost its last seven games last year, each by at least 20 points. The Owls had been bowl eligible six straight seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic. … The only other meeting came in the 2018 Independence Bowl, won by the Blue Devils 56-27. … The Blue Devils have lost three straight season openers. The Owls have lost five of six.